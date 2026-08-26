bp completes Central Azeri platform maintenance ahead of schedule

26 August 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project advises that the planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) on the Central Azeri platform, which started on 19 August and was planned for 11 days, has now been fully completed ahead of schedule.

All of the programme scope has been delivered safely. Production is currently being ramped up to its pre-programme level.

The programme scope included various projects including critical integrity and maintenance works, flare system upgrades, reliability improvement initiatives, and anomaly elimination activities.

The maintenance programme also involved activities supporting the delivery of the Central Azeri Gas Expansion (CAGE) project, designed to increase gas reinjection capacity on the platform to help maximize recovery from the existing wells.

These planned events are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance and are regularly performed in all bp-operated facilities in the region.