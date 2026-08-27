Azerbaijan, Austria explore prospects for expanding bilateral relations [PHOTOS]

27 August 2026 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Etienne Berchtold, Austria’s newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Berchtold presented Bayramov with a copy of his credentials. The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria in political, economic, energy, transport, tourism, humanitarian and other fields.

The importance of political dialogue between the two countries was emphasized, along with the role of mutual visits and contacts, political consultations and interparliamentary relations in strengthening bilateral ties.

The sides also discussed cooperation on multilateral platforms, particularly within the United Nations, OSCE and European Union, stressing the importance of further coordination.

Bayramov once again congratulated Austria on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and expressed hope for continued cooperation.

The meeting also covered economic, energy and transport cooperation, including strategic energy and transport projects involving Azerbaijan. The sides noted Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security and welcomed the start of Azerbaijani natural gas supplies to Austria in January this year.

The sides also discussed regional developments, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalisation process, efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability, and large-scale reconstruction projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Berchtold said Austria considers Azerbaijan an important and reliable partner and pledged to contribute to further expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas during his tenure.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.