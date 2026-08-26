SpaceX to build giant spaceport in Louisiana

26 August 2026 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Aerospace company SpaceX has announced plans to build a huge new spaceport in the U.S. state of Louisiana. The project, called Starbase Louisiana, was announced by SpaceX together with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. The investment could reach $100 billion, making it the largest investment package in the state’s history.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the first test launch potentially taking place as early as 2029. The facility is planned to become operational around 2030.

Starbase Louisiana will be much more than a traditional launch site. The complex is expected to include five launch complexes, rocket-fuel production facilities, power plants, a deep-water port for transporting equipment, an airport, and residential areas for SpaceX employees and their families.

The main purpose of the new spaceport will be to support launches of Starship, SpaceX’s massive fully reusable rocket. The company hopes to eventually carry out thousands of Starship launches every year. If this goal is achieved, space travel could become much more frequent and accessible, potentially making launches almost as routine as air travel.

The location in Louisiana was chosen for several reasons. Its huge coastal area provides plenty of space for expansion, while the nearby Gulf of Mexico can make it easier to transport large pieces of equipment by sea. The region also has access to energy resources that could support the enormous complex.

The project is expected to create more than 3,000 direct jobs over the next decade, as well as thousands of additional jobs in related industries. This could give Louisiana’s economy a major boost.

However, the project also raises environmental concerns because the area contains coastal wetlands and valuable natural habitats. SpaceX says it plans to work with state authorities on environmental protection and coastal restoration.

Starbase Louisiana would become one of SpaceX’s most ambitious projects yet. The company already operates launch facilities in Texas, Florida and California. If the Louisiana project is completed as planned, it could become a key part of SpaceX’s long-term vision of making spaceflight far more frequent — and eventually helping humanity reach the Moon and Mars.