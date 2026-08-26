Heydar Aliyev Foundation holds special event for children in need of care [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 August 2026 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An entertainment event for children in need of special care was held on August 26 at the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Children of Azerbaijani heroes who were killed in the struggle to restore the country's territorial integrity, children deprived of parental care and raised in boarding schools, as well as children with disabilities and those in need of special care, were invited to the event.

The celebration was organized to give the children a joyful and memorable day, provide them with opportunities to spend their leisure time in an engaging and meaningful way, and help each child feel surrounded by attention and care.

The children arrived at the recreation venues by special buses and took part in various entertainment programs and interesting games throughout the day. They demonstrated their skills during creative activities and master classes, danced and enjoyed spending time with their peers.

Held by the seaside in a summer atmosphere, the celebration also gave the children an opportunity to have fun in the swimming pool.

A lunch was also organized for the children, who enjoyed the entertainment and participated in various games throughout the day.

Children whose birthdays fell on August 26 celebrated their special day together with their peers.

At the end of the event, each child received a gift from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a keepsake of the enjoyable day.

Children belonging to vulnerable groups have a special place in the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The Foundation regularly organizes entertainment programs for children deprived of parental care, children in need of special care, as well as children of Azerbaijani heroes who were killed in the struggle to restore the country's territorial integrity. It also carries out initiatives aimed at strengthening their social protection.