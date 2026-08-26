Men's boxing team to attend training camp in Georgia

26 August 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's men's national boxing team will hold a training camp in Tskaltubo, Georgia, as part of preparations for the upcoming European Championships in Bulgaria.

The team, led by head coach Ravshan Khojayev, departed for Georgia with 17 boxers.

The training camp will continue until September 10. During this period, the Azerbaijani boxers will train alongside athletes from Georgia, Belarus and Israel and will also take part in sparring bouts to assess their readiness.

The camp represents the final stage of the team's preparations for the European Championships, which will be held in Bulgaria.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer to win a gold medal at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.