New nursery-kindergarten commissioned in Nasimi district of Baku [PHOTOS]

26 August 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On August 26, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, together with her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, attended the opening of nursery-kindergarten No. 352 in Baku's Nasimi district.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov provided information about the work carried out at the nursery-kindergarten.

The facility, designed to accommodate 116 children, has operated as the Republican Specialized Nursery-Kindergarten for hearing-impaired children since 1972. It now operates as nursery-kindergarten No. 352.

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the building underwent major renovations, and a new block was constructed.

While a special group for hearing-impaired children has been retained at the nursery-kindergarten, all necessary conditions have been created for children to receive preschool education and care. An additional two-story block with a capacity of 36 children has been constructed for hearing-impaired children.

The nursery-kindergarten features an audiologist's office, playrooms and bedrooms, sports, event, music and dance halls, a medical room, dressing rooms, and teachers' rooms. The audiologist's office, classrooms and playrooms have been equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment.

Outdoor play and sports areas have also been set up for children, while gazebos have been installed on the grounds.