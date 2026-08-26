Suvar Lezgi Folk Song and Dance Ensemble shines at festival in Turkiye [PHOTOS]

26 August 2026 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Suvar Lezgi Folk Song and Dance Ensemble has showcased the country's rich folklore, music and dance traditions at the 22nd International Caucasus Dance and Music Festival in Turkiye.

The performance received a warm response from audiences.The gala concert and closing ceremony of the festival were held in Yalova under the motto "For Peace in the Caucasus and Around the World." The Azerbaijani ensemble was among the participating groups.

The gala concert opened with Suvar's performance of the "Land of Fire" dance. Ensemble member Javahir Abdulova then performed the song "Azerbaijan," adding a special atmosphere to the event.

On August 20, the Azerbaijani delegation also presented a concert programme in Balıkesir Province as part of the festival. The programme included the dances "Shadvilin Suvar" (Festive Joy), "Meeting," "Meadow," "Naz Elama," "Heritage" and "Lezginka Melody." Javahir Abdulova performed "Kanidi" (My Beloved), "Sarı Gəlin" and "Azerbaijan," while Elvina Heydarova performed "Perizada," "Black Sea" and "Iyerval" (Beauty).

Before the concert in Balıkesir, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Ortaca village, home to a compact Lezgi community.

During the visit, the delegation received information about the history of Ortaca, the background of Lezgi families living there, as well as their traditions and cultural heritage. The meeting also featured an exchange of views on preserving the native language, national customs and folklore and passing them on to future generations.

The performances in Yalova and Balıkesir highlighted Azerbaijan's rich folklore and musical heritage, presenting its distinctive dance and vocal traditions to a wide audience. The Suvar ensemble's performances were met with considerable interest from spectators.

Azerbaijan's participation also contributed to promoting the shared cultural values of the peoples of the Caucasus, strengthening friendship and solidarity among communities, and advancing intercultural dialogue.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani delegation, gifts were presented to the festival's organizing committee, Yalova Governor Ahmet Hamdi Usta and Ramazan Kora, head of the Bursa Dagestanis Association.

The 22nd International Caucasus Dance and Music Festival served as an important cultural platform for showcasing the rich heritage of the peoples of the Caucasus and fostering mutual understanding and friendship.

More than 350 artists from Azerbaijan, Adygea, Dagestan, Georgia, Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia participated in the festival, which was organized to support the preservation of the Caucasus' rich cultural heritage, strengthen friendship among peoples and contribute to the development of intercultural dialogue.