First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics [PHOTOS]

26 August 2026 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On August 26, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, together with her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, visited the Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev briefed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the institute’s activities.

The Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics has been serving the important and noble cause of protecting children’s health for more than a century.

Currently operating as a scientific and methodological center, the medical facility was established in 1925 on the basis of a 200-bed children’s hospital and reorganized in 1927 into the Institute for the Protection of Mother and Child. Alongside the treatment and prevention of childhood diseases, the institute provides training for professional medical personnel in pediatrics, conducts scientific research, and contributes to the improvement of medical education. The institute has clinical departments with a total capacity of 255 beds, as well as scientific and numerous paraclinical divisions. Its 60-bed neonatal resuscitation and intensive care department serves as a central facility for the republic.

During the visit, the First Vice-President and her daughters viewed the conditions created at the institute. Medical equipment, including mechanical ventilation devices, was also presented to the institute to support its future operations.