Valentina Matviyenko makes phone call to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
On August 26, Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.
The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation congratulated First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday and wished her robust health and continued success.
Valentina Matviyenko fondly recalled her warm meetings with First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and highlighted her role in strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the attention and congratulations.
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