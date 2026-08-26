Valentina Matviyenko makes phone call to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

26 August 2026 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On August 26, Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation congratulated First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday and wished her robust health and continued success.

Valentina Matviyenko fondly recalled her warm meetings with First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and highlighted her role in strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the attention and congratulations.