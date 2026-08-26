Zahra Pezeshkian congratulates First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

26 August 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Zahra Pezeshkian sent a congratulatory letter to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, on the occasion of her birthday.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

My dear and kindhearted sister.

On the occasion of your birthday, it is my distinct honor and pleasure to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you.

Your outstanding, visionary and tireless efforts across the social, cultural and international spheres have always served as an inspiration and a source of pride.

I am extremely delighted that the deep roots of friendship and brotherhood exist between the friendly, brotherly and neighborly countries of Iran and Azerbaijan, and that the women of both our nations play a vital role in preserving this shared cultural heritage.

On this remarkable and joyous day, I sincerely wish you a happy and long life, robust health and continued success, as well as progress and prosperity to the friendly and brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Zahra Pezeshkian"