China tightens rules on citizens abroad

26 August 2026 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Starting September 15, 2026, new rules governing entry and exit procedures will come into effect in China. The changes are aimed at strengthening border controls and addressing cases involving citizens and foreigners who violate Chinese laws or pose potential risks to national security.

Under the new provisions, Chinese citizens who commit illegal or criminal acts abroad that threaten China’s national security or interests may temporarily lose the right to leave the country after returning home. Depending on the circumstances, the restriction can last from six months to three years.

Similar measures may apply to Chinese citizens who have been subject to administrative detention for illegally crossing the border or obtaining travel and identity documents through deception or other fraudulent means.

At the same time, reports circulating on social media about a five-year travel ban for any Chinese citizen who violates the laws of another country are misleading. The new regulations do not introduce such an automatic punishment. Restrictions depend on the nature of the violation and the specific circumstances of each case.

The rules also establish separate restrictions for foreigners. People who commit certain violations of China’s immigration or border-control laws may be prohibited from entering the country for a period ranging from one to five years.

The changes are part of China’s broader efforts to strengthen the management of cross-border travel and improve cooperation between immigration authorities and other government agencies. The authorities are also placing greater emphasis on preventing fraud involving passports, visas and other travel documents.

Interestingly, the new rules highlight how modern border control is becoming increasingly connected to national security. Governments are no longer focusing only on who enters or leaves a country, but also on the circumstances surrounding a person’s travel, the documents they use and potential risks associated with their activities abroad.

For ordinary travelers, the changes do not mean that China is introducing a general travel ban for people who break foreign laws. Instead, the measures target specific categories of violations and give Chinese authorities additional powers to restrict international travel in cases considered particularly serious.