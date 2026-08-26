Russian says West ‘blackmailing’ Armenia over South Caucasus Railway concession

26 August 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

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Western countries are allegedly pressuring the Armenian leadership to remove the “Russian factor” from the management of the South Caucasus Railway (SCR) in exchange for promises of millions of dollars in investment, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Russia’s TASS news agency.

The ministry said the issue of the Armenian railway network’s concession management was recently discussed at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on August 6–7. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov also addressed the matter.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the possibility of transferring the railway concession to another operator had not previously been raised, suggesting that Armenia’s leadership is facing pressure from Western countries.

“The matter of transferring the concession [management of the railway] to anyone was not previously raised,” the ministry said, adding that it was “highly likely” that the Armenian leadership was being “blackmailed.”

It claimed that Western countries were demanding the elimination of the “Russian factor” from Armenia’s transport sector while offering investment and participation in projects whose economic viability, according to Moscow, remains unclear.

The Russian Foreign Ministry characterized the alleged pressure as part of what it called efforts by Western capitals to push Russia out of the South Caucasus.

The ministry also defended the performance of the South Caucasus Railway, saying the company has fulfilled its obligations and invested more than 30 billion Russian rubles (approximately $375 million) in Armenia, including in the modernization of rolling stock.

It said the railway’s operating schedule had also been adjusted at Armenia’s request, while Russian railway specialists had helped the country maintain competitive advantages that could facilitate the unblocking of regional transport links.

Against this backdrop, Moscow rejected arguments from Yerevan that Russian concession management of the SCR prevents Armenia from participating in broader logistics initiatives.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had provided explanations on the matter at various levels and claimed that Armenian officials had been unable to present counterarguments.

“Before making public statements, partners usually sit down at the negotiating table and discuss existing problems and concerns in a practical format,” the ministry said, arguing that such an approach would be particularly appropriate if Armenia genuinely wanted to resolve the issue in a “friendly atmosphere.”