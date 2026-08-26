US to conduct trilateral military exercise with South Korea and Japan

26 August 2026 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States will conduct a trilateral military exercise with South Korea and Japan.

PACOM spokesperson Lieutenant Chloe Morgan told Yonhap that the U.S. Pacific Command is preparing to conduct the 2026 “Freedom Edge” exercise in close cooperation with Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.

"This premier multi-domain exercise will continue to reinforce our shared values, enhance interoperability, and further strengthen our defense partnerships to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the PACOM spokesperson said. Chloe Morgan declined to provide details on the scale of this year’s exercise.

The "Freedom Edge" exercise was one of the key outcomes of the trilateral Camp David Summit held by the leaders of the three countries in August 2023. It is considered a significant step toward institutionalizing trilateral security cooperation between the United States and its key allies in Asia.

Seoul and Washington have halved the duration and scale of their bilateral "Ulchi Freedom Shield" exercise after President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to reduce military exercises with South Korea. Against this backdrop, questions have emerged over whether the "Freedom Edge" exercise will proceed as planned.

Donald Trump has described bilateral military exercises as potentially sending an "inappropriate and hostile" message to North Korea. His remarks came as he renewed efforts to resume dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Earlier, Pyongyang has condemned military exercises involving South Korea and the United States, describing them as preparations for an invasion. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, called the exercises a "reckless show of force" that would bring "bad consequences" for Seoul and Washington.

Image: Mark Bergado / U.S. Navy