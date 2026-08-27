Israeli left-wing Youth Movement explores new West Bank Kibbutz

27 August 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israeli youth movement Hamahanot Haolim, which describes itself as a pioneering socialist-Zionist organization, is exploring the establishment of a new kibbutz in the occupied West Bank, arguing that the area should be populated by left-wing Israelis rather than far-right settlers, Haaretz reported.

Organization director Ilan Gazit acknowledged that Israeli settlements can cause harm to Palestinians but argued that since new settlements are likely to be established regardless, they should be populated by people from the Israeli left.

“The Israeli left needs to be in the Jordan Valley; otherwise, other people will be there,” Gazit said.

“We aren't ashamed of this and we aren't hiding it,” he added. “This is in line with our worldview: A strong security border is needed in the east that will be defensible and create a necessary condition for peace.”

Gazit maintained that the movement remains committed to its left-wing ideology.

“We are leftists who believe in equality between people and are guided by a humanistic, socialist, democratic worldview,” he said.

Hamahanot Haolim has established 41 kibbutzim since its founding. However, its activities in Israeli settlements have previously drawn criticism from international socialist organizations.

The movement was expelled from the International Falcon Movement – Socialist Educational International in 2012 after the organization said it had failed to end its activities in settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.