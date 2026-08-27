Singapore, Kazakhstan to strengthen digital trade along Middle Corridor

27 August 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Singapore and Kazakhstan will strengthen cooperation in digital trade and logistics along the Middle Corridor, according to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said a Memorandum of Understanding on digital trade integration was signed between the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) and Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd. (MCM) during Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s official visit to Kazakhstan.

“The document provides for the development of technical cooperation and joint initiatives in digital trade and logistics along the Middle Corridor. The goal is to strengthen connectivity and the resilience of supply chains along the route,” the ministry said.

During his visit, Wong also met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the economy, connectivity, artificial intelligence and digitalization, as well as strengthening ties between Southeast Asia and Central Asia, according to the statement.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route connecting Asia and Europe through several countries in the region. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, before crossing the Caspian Sea and continuing through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye to Europe.

The Middle Corridor provides a land-based connection between eastern parts of Asia, including China, and Europe, offering an alternative to longer maritime routes.