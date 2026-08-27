Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharyan remanded in custody

27 August 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Anti-Corruption Court of Armenia has ordered former President Robert Kocharyan to be detained for two months as part of a criminal investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering.

Robert Kocharyan was charged with large-scale money laundering, abuse of power and accepting large-scale bribes, according to Sputnik Armenia.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Sarkis Dadoyan, began on Wednesday. Armenian media reported that Kocharyan was taken to hospital overnight on doctors’ orders, after which the proceedings continued without his participation.

According to investigators, during his presidency Kocharyan allegedly colluded with other individuals to acquire several objects of public and economic importance at prices below their market value.

Six people, including Kocharyan and his son, have been detained as part of the criminal proceedings.

The case marks another major development involving Kocharyan, who served as Armenia’s president from 1998 to 2008 and remains a prominent figure in the country’s opposition political landscape.