27 August 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Petro has accused Colombia’s government of misleading the public over the causes of the wildfires in Tolima, rejecting claims that left-wing militants were responsible. In a post on X, the former president instead pointed to what he described as foreign interests seeking access to land and natural resources in Colombia.

Petro claimed that the fires form part of a wider geopolitical strategy involving Israel and foreign companies. Referring to billionaire Peter Thiel and his technology company Palantir, he alleged that the use of Colombian territory and its resources was linked to efforts aimed at expanding foreign influence.

The former president also tied these claims to what he called the “Greater Israel Project,” alleging that Israel is seeking land and natural resources beyond its borders. These statements were presented by Petro as an explanation for developments surrounding the fires, although the allegations have not been independently established.

Petro further alleged that Israel exercises extensive influence over the administration of Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella. He claimed that Israel’s military presence in Colombia was connected to intelligence activities and a broader search for territory and natural resources.

According to Petro, local authorities were attempting to shift responsibility for the fires onto young people involved in firefighting efforts rather than addressing what he described as cooperation between the Colombian government and Israel. His accusations come amid an ongoing dispute over who is responsible for the destruction in Tolima.

The wildfire crisis has affected several municipalities in Tolima, a central Colombian region, since August 11. San Luis, Guamo, Coyaima, Chaparral and Coello are among the areas reported to have suffered significant damage, with more than 25,000 hectares burned.