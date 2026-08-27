Francis Mercier captivates audience with fascinating performance [PHOTOS]

27 August 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The main stage at Sea Breeze became a major attraction for electronic music fans. It hosted a large-scale concert by Haitian-American DJ and producer Francis Mercier, one of the prominent names in the global Afro House and melodic house scene.

Known for his energetic sets and atmospheric performances, Francis Mercier has already captivated audiences at some of the world's leading music venues and festivals. These include Zamna Tulum, Burning Man and Coachella, as well as club scenes in New York, Paris, Dubai, Ibiza and Tulum. His performances regularly draw packed crowds. His signature blend of Afro House, melodic house and contemporary electronic rhythms turns each set into a captivating musical journey.

The evening's musical programme began with performances by Aryme, Ciza and Nicolas Mun. Their sets established the mood for the evening. They gradually prepared the audience for the arrival of the headline artist. The performers' diverse styles and sounds came together in a dynamic programme filled with dance rhythms and the atmosphere of a major summer celebration.

The highlight of the evening was Francis Mercier's performance. It transformed the final musical night of the season into a vibrant closing event. The evening concluded with a spectacular fireworks show, providing a symbolic finale to Sea Breeze's 2026 summer music programme.

The concert was organised by Star Breeze with the partnership support of Dream Group International.