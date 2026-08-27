Azerbaijan’s annual births fall below 100,000 as birth rate drops 42% in decade

27 August 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The number of children born in Azerbaijan has fallen by more than 70,000 over the past decade, with the country’s annual number of births dropping below 100,000 for the first time in the period under review.

In 2015, 166,210 children were born in Azerbaijan. By 2025, the figure had declined to 95,875, representing a decrease of 70,335 births, or 42.3%, over 10 years.

The decline is also reflected in the number of children aged zero. At the beginning of 2016, Azerbaijan had approximately 166,200 children aged under one year, compared with 95,100 at the beginning of 2026. This represents a 42.8% decline over the decade.

Official statistics show that annual births remained in the range of roughly 160,000–176,000 during 2010–2015, before entering a sustained downward trend in subsequent years.

The demographic shift could have significant long-term economic implications. A smaller number of newborns means slower growth in the potential customer base for sectors whose demand is closely linked to the number of children, including children’s clothing, baby food, personal care products, education and pediatric healthcare.