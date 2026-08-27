President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Moldova

27 August 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Madame President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Moldova and convey my best wishes.

Today, the development of traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova along an upward trajectory is gratifying.

I am confident that we will continue to make consistent efforts to comprehensively develop relations between our countries and further enhance our cooperation in line with the will of our peoples, who are bound together by the bonds of friendship.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your high state activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Moldova," the letter reads.