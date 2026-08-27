Uzbek historical film screened at Lachin Int'l Film Festival [PHOTOS]

27 August 2026 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Uzbek historical film "Rise of the Conqueror," about Amir Temur, has been screened at the Lachin International Film Festival (LIFF 2026), marking its first screening in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

The film, dubbed into Azerbaijani, has been shown at LaCinema, the festival's main cinema venue in Lachin.

Produced by Eldar Yuldashev, the historical drama "Rise of the Conqueror" brought an Uzbek production to Azerbaijani audiences as part of the festival's international programme.

The screening offered festivalgoers an opportunity to experience the story of one of Central Asia's most prominent historical figures through Uzbek cinema and in the Azerbaijani language.

Running through August 27, LIFF 2026 features films from a range of countries, alongside meetings, panel discussions and other events bringing together Azerbaijani and international cinema professionals.

The festival programme includes films from Germany, Poland, Uzbekistan, Spain, Turkiye, Indonesia, Moldova, Greece, Serbia, Ukraine, India and several other countries.

The inclusion of "Rise of the Conqueror" adds a Central Asian historical perspective to the festival's international programme while further enriching the cultural exchange between filmmakers and audiences in Lachin.