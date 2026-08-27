Azernews.Az

Thursday, August 27, 2026

Deposits in Qarabag region rise 14.7% to 109.9 million manats

27 August 2026 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
Deposits in Qarabag region rise 14.7% to 109.9 million manats
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The volume of deposits attracted from Azerbaijan’s Qarabag economic region reached 109.895 million manats as of August 1, 2026, according to calculations. Azerbaijan's Central Bank confirms that the figure represents an increase of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more