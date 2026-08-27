SOCAR reports strong financial performance and higher profit in 2025

27 August 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

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Three major trends stood out in SOCAR’s 2025 financial results: stronger profitability, improved financial sustainability, and an expanded business portfolio. Higher profitability: Against a 1.9% increase in revenue, the company’s gross profit rose by...

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