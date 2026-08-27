Second day of SALAM Youth Film Festival: Filmmaking and honest conversation [PHOTOS]

27 August 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second day of the 5th SALAM International Youth Film Festival was held at Nizami Cinema Center in Baku.

The programme gave young participants an opportunity not only to watch films but also to create their own short movies and discuss one of the most pressing issues of adolescence — bullying.

The festival day opened with a screening of the Chinese film "The Answer to Forever", directed by Zheng Yunchang. The story left a strong impression on the young audience. After the final credits, the discussion continued in the cinema hall, with participants sharing their impressions and views on the characters' actions.

Baku Turns into Film Set

Following the screening, participants of CINEMARATHON began filming their own short movies. This year's theme is "A Stranger Among Your Own, One of Your Own Among Strangers."

The teams worked at different locations. Some filmed at Nizami Cinema Center, while others headed to Vapiano and the streets of Baku. For several hours, cameras, scripts, rehearsals and the search for the right shot turned the festival into a real film laboratory.

For the CINEMARATHON participants, the project is more than a creative assignment. They develop their own stories, distribute roles, operate cameras and learn how to turn their ideas into complete screen productions.

When Conversation Becomes Personal

One of the most powerful moments of the second day was a meeting with actor, director, theatre educator and producer Leonid Klets. The event was organized with the cultural support of Nine Senses Art Center.

Klets has worked for many years on social and theatre projects addressing teenagers and bullying. He is one of the authors of the "I'm Not a Scarecrow!" project and a producer and co-writer of the short film Igor-Chair.

Before the meeting, participants watched the social drama Igor-Chair, directed by Konstantin Soldatov. The film centres on what initially appears to be an innocent joke directed at a classmate but gradually develops into serious bullying with significant consequences.

Following the screening, the discussion went far beyond a traditional film review. The participants spoke about teenage cruelty, the indifference of those who witness bullying and the personal responsibility of each individual.

Leonid Klets then led an interactive master class and social experiment, encouraging the young participants to engage in an open dialogue. The atmosphere in the hall gradually changed as some participants found the courage to share personal experiences of bullying or situations they had witnessed.

The conversation became particularly emotional after the official programme. Several young participants approached Klets individually to ask questions and share stories that they had found difficult to discuss in front of the entire audience.

Cinema as Way to Be Heard

After the meeting, the participants returned to work on their films as part of CINEMARATHON.

The second day of SALAM highlighted that, for young people, cinema is not simply about screens, cameras and stories. It can also be a way to speak about issues that genuinely matter, ask difficult questions and be heard.

This is perhaps what gives the festival its distinctive atmosphere. Young people are not simply watching films; they are learning to tell their own stories, listen to others, work together and find words for subjects that can sometimes be difficult to discuss openly.

The 5th International SALAM Youth Film Festival is taking place in Baku from August 24 to 27. The festival is organized by Narimanfilm.

PASHA Holding is the general sponsor. The festival is held with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA). Nizami Cinema Center is the venue partner, while Nine Senses Art Center is the special partner for the cultural and educational programme.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.