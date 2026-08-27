Azerbaijan exports $137 million worth of cotton fiber in seven months
According to the State Customs Committee, the value of cotton fiber exports increased by 24.9%, while export volumes rose by 27.5% compared with the same period of 2025. According to the State Customs Committee, the value of cotton fiber exports increased by...
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