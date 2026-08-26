Verstappen signs record-breaking deal

26 August 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen is reportedly set to become the highest-paid driver on the F1 grid after signing a new contract with Red Bull Racing.

According to F1 journalist Joe Saward, Verstappen’s new deal could give him a base salary of around $100 million per year, with performance bonuses potentially pushing his total earnings above $120 million. However, these figures have not been officially confirmed by Verstappen or Red Bull.

On August 20, Red Bull announced that Verstappen had extended his contract with the team until the end of the 2030 season. His previous agreement was due to expire in 2028. The new deal ends months of speculation about a possible move to Mercedes or McLaren.

If the reported salary is accurate, Verstappen would move ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in terms of base pay. Hamilton is reportedly earning around $60–70 million per year at Ferrari, while Leclerc is believed to be earning considerably less. These figures are also estimates rather than officially published salaries.

Verstappen joined Red Bull’s junior programme as a teenager and made his Formula 1 debut in 2015. In 2016, he moved to the senior Red Bull team and won his very first race for them at the Spanish Grand Prix, becoming the youngest race winner in F1 history at the time.

Since then, Verstappen has won four consecutive world championships from 2021 to 2024 and has established himself as one of the dominant drivers of his generation. He currently has 71 Grand Prix victories and 131 podium finishes.

The 2026 season, however, has been much more difficult for the Dutchman. After 12 Grands Prix, Verstappen is sixth in the championship with 112 points and has yet to win a race this season. Red Bull has also struggled for pace under the new 2026 regulations.

Despite the difficult season, Verstappen decided to stay with Red Bull. He explained that he has a strong relationship with the team and believes they can return to the front of the grid. His decision is especially interesting because there had been serious speculation about a possible move to another team.

One interesting fact is that, if Verstappen remains with Red Bull until the end of his new contract, he could spend 15 seasons racing for the team in Formula 1. That would make his relationship with Red Bull one of the longest and most significant partnerships in modern F1 history.