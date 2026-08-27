Azerbaijan, CEV strengthen focus on volleyball development [PHOTOS]

27 August 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with Roko Sikirić, President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

The meeting discussed the development of volleyball in Azerbaijan, international competitions held in the country, and prospects for cooperation between the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation and CEV.

The sides exchanged views on these areas of cooperation.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The federation was founded in 1991, and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.

The European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) was formed on 21 October 1963, in Bucharest, Romania.

CEV is the continental governing body for the sports of indoor volleyball, beach volleyball and snow volleyball in Europe. Its headquarters is in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

As the presiding entity over European volleyball federations, the CEV organizes continental competitions such as the prestigious European Championship, the CEV Cup and the European League.

It participates in the organization of qualification tournaments for major events such as the Olympic Games, men's and women's world championships and international competitions of its affiliated federations.