AZAL: Is your flight delayed or cancelled? Here’s what you need to know

26 August 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Travel plans do not always go as expected. Weather conditions, technical or operational factors, and other circumstances may result in schedule changes, flight delays or cancellations. Such disruptions are undesirable for both passengers and the airline. When they occur, the priority is to keep passengers informed as promptly as possible and provide the necessary support to help them continue their journey.

If your flight is affected by a change, we have brought together the key information on where to find reliable updates, what services may be available to you, and what you should keep in mind in different situations.

Arrive at the airport on time

If you learn in advance that your flight has been delayed, this does not necessarily mean that the check-in time has changed as well. Unless otherwise advised by the airline, you should arrive at the airport based on the originally scheduled departure time and complete check-in procedures on time.

Azerbaijan Airlines recommends arriving at the airport at least three hours before departure. This allows sufficient time to complete check-in, baggage drop-off, security screening and other pre-flight procedures, while also giving you time to receive the latest information about your flight.

Keep track of your flight status

You can check the latest status of your flight on the azal.az website and via the AZAL mobile app, as well as through your email, airport flight information displays and announcements. For additional information, you can also approach Azerbaijan Airlines representatives or information desks at the airport.

It is particularly useful to check your flight status again before leaving for the airport and while waiting for your flight, so that you are aware of any latest changes.

How will you be notified about changes?

If there is a change to your flight schedule, the contact details provided in your booking are used to reach you. Notifications about changes may be sent to your mobile number via SMS or WhatsApp, as well as to your email address.

For this reason, make sure that your mobile number and email address are entered correctly when purchasing your ticket. If your ticket was purchased through an agency, it is also advisable to check that your own contact details are included in the booking. The agency can also provide information about the options available for your ticket in the event of a flight change.

If you need additional information about your flight status or a schedule change, you can contact the Call Center, which can provide the latest information available at the time of your enquiry.

What services are available if your flight is delayed?

Depending on the length of the delay, a range of services may be provided to passengers free of charge:

• Passengers travelling with children under the age of 7

Access to a mother-and-child room.

• Delay of more than 2 hours

Refreshments, as well as the opportunity to make two phone calls or send two emails.

• Delay of more than 5 hours

A hot meal. If the delay continues, hot meals are provided every 6 hours during the day and every 8 hours at night.

• Delay of more than 8 hours

Hotel accommodation, transportation from the airport to the hotel and back, as well as baggage storage arrangements.

Passengers who permanently reside in the administrative area where the flight is delayed are not provided with hotel accommodation. Services may vary depending on the cause of the delay and the applicable Conditions of Carriage.

Note: The services and assistance listed above in the event of a delay apply to international flights.

Has your flight been cancelled or rescheduled?

A change to your flight does not necessarily mean the end of your travel plans. Depending on the circumstances and applicable conditions, options may include an alternative flight, ticket changes or a refund.

If you are at the airport, Azerbaijan Airlines representatives can provide detailed information about the available options and how you can continue your journey. If you are not at the airport, you can contact the Contact Center to find out what options may be available to you.

If your ticket was purchased through an accredited agency, ticket-related arrangements such as changes or refunds may need to be processed through that agency. In this case, please contact the agency where you purchased your ticket to discuss the available options.

If a delay affects your connecting flight

If your journey includes multiple flights, a delay to the first flight may reduce the time available for your connection or result in a missed connection. In such situations, the transfer desk or Azerbaijan Airlines representatives at the airport can provide information about your onward flight and the available options for continuing your journey.

If the delay is attributable to the airline and you have a confirmed booking for your onward flight, you may be eligible for the relevant services depending on the length of the delay.

When your travel plans are affected by a flight change, the most important thing is to stay informed through official sources. Providing accurate contact details when booking, checking your flight status regularly and contacting airline representatives when necessary can help you stay informed and continue your journey as smoothly as possible.

Have additional questions?

If you need further information or assistance regarding your flight, you can contact Azerbaijan Airlines at the following email addresses:

• [email protected]

• [email protected]

To help us process your enquiry more efficiently, please include your full name, flight number, travel date and booking details in your email.