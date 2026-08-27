Five Russian drones enter Moldovan territory during attack on Ukraine

27 August 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian drones reportedly struck Moldovan territory again during Russia’s latest aerial assault on Ukraine on August 27.

According to international media outlets, five drones struck areas of Moldova during the overnight attacks.

The incidents were reported in the Palanca and Belyaevca areas near Moldova’s border with Ukraine. The strikes caused damage, but no casualties were reported.

The incidents came as Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack against Ukraine involving hundreds of drones and missiles. According to Ukrainian authorities, five drones crossed into Moldovan airspace during the attack.