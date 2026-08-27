Ozon logistics facility in Russia's Ufa hit by drone attack

27 August 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ozon’s logistics facility in Ufa came under a drone attack, the company reported.

Employees were evacuated, and according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The Ufa facility sustained "minor damage" and is currently closed.

In addition, a missile alert was issued in Orenburg, where Ozon also operates a facility. The company’s press service said that all employees were evacuated as a precaution.

A drone and missile threat was declared in Russia’s Orenburg Region during the night of August 27. The alerts were lifted in the morning.

Airports in Orenburg and Ufa also temporarily restricted the arrival and departure of aircraft.

Ozon is one of Russia’s largest online marketplaces and a major player in the country’s e-commerce sector. The company sells millions of products, ranging from clothing and electronics to food, while also operating its own network of pickup points and logistics centers.

Beyond its core marketplace, the Ozon Group includes Ozon Fresh, which provides express delivery of everyday goods; Ozon Global, which handles international deliveries; Ozon Bank, its financial services arm; and Ozon Travel, which offers bookings for air and rail tickets, hotels, and tours.