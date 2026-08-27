Sea Breeze set to host Summer Sports Festival

27 August 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A Summer Sports Festival will be held on August 27-28 at the Sea Breeze complex in Baku. The event will take place in the square opposite Shore House and is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The festival will run from 16:00 to 19:00 each day. It will feature demonstrations and various activities across 16 sports.

The programme will include 3x3 basketball, rugby, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, tug of war, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, capoeira, sumo, aikido, jiu-jitsu, karate, mas-wrestling and rowing.

The festival's open sports zone will be accessible to everyone.

Visitors will have the opportunity to try different sports free of charge. They will also be able to test their skills and learn more about the various disciplines.