Azerbaijan condemns provocation targeting country near embassy in Russia

27 August 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has strongly condemned a provocation involving the placement of images targeting the country outside the Guest House of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, calling on Moscow to investigate the incident and take measures to prevent similar acts in the future.

"We strongly condemn the placement of provocative images targeting Azerbaijan by unidentified individuals in front of the Guest House of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation around midday on 27 August," Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said.



The Ministry added that It is not excluded that this unacceptable provocation, in addition to serving to artificially strain Azerbaijan-Russia relations, is part of the ugly and biased campaign against Azerbaijan being conducted by a number of Russian media outlets in recent times.



"The Azerbaijani side calls on the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation to provide an appropriate legal assessment of such provocative acts, ensure a comprehensive investigation into the incident, and take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts.



We expect the Russian side, in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, to fully comply with its obligations to ensure the safety and security of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its personnel, as well as to prevent any provocative actions that may interfere with the normal functioning of the diplomatic mission," MFA concluded.