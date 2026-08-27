Azernews.Az

Thursday, August 27, 2026

Azerbaijan boosts exports to three EU countries in seven months

27 August 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts exports to three EU countries in seven months
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

Azerbaijan’s exports to Luxembourg, Spain and Malta surged sharply this year. Azerbaijan's Statistics Committee confirmed that Azerbaijan’s exports to Luxembourg increased...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more