Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia strengthen military cooperation [PHOTOS]

27 August 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Final Planning Conference for the "Eternity-2026" computer-assisted command-staff exercise with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, has concluded.

The conference, organized in accordance with the trilateral military cooperation plan, discussed the exercise scenario, tactical tasks, as well as logistical and comprehensive support arrangements for the participating personnel.

The key objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability among military units to plan joint protection measures against potential threats and ensure security of strategically important economic and energy infrastructure, transportation corridors, as well as other international projects in the region.

The conference concluded with confirmation that the exercise tasks had been agreed upon and the preparation phase had been completed, followed by the signing of the final protocol.