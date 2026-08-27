Pashinyan says he would accept hanging if Armenian people demand it

27 August 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he would be ready to be hanged in Republic Square if the Armenian people wanted it.

"If the citizens of Armenia believe that a mistake is being made, they have the right to a revolution," Pashinyan said, adding that citizens could remove his government from power and bring back former leaders Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and businessman Gagik Tsarukyan.

Pashinyan also noted he wanted to see the former Armenian leaders only as pensioners.

"Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Tsarukyan should live waiting for the first days of the month and checking their phones to see whether their pensions have been deposited," he emphasized during a briefing.

"They should all be in jail," Pashinyan added.

According to foreign media, regarding a poster reportedly prepared by Kocharyan’s grandchildren ahead of the arrival of security forces, Pashinyan said that if they had known in advance, they could have printed it and hung it on the roof of the building.

It should be noted that Robert Kocharyan has been arrested for two months, while Serzh Sargsyan has been placed under a travel restriction. Both are reportedly involved in a criminal case concerning the alleged embezzlement of state property.