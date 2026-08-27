Line-up announced for int'l beach wrestling events in Baku

27 August 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The line-ups of Azerbaijan's national teams that will compete in two prestigious international beach wrestling competitions at the Sea Breeze resort in Baku have been determined.

A total of 37 wrestlers, led by head coach Oyan Nazariani and coach Ibrahim Yusubov, will compete at the events. More than 200 athletes from 34 countries are expected to take part in the three-day competitions and vie for success on the sand.

Twenty-two Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete at the U-17 World Championships on August 27. In the boys' competition, Alirza Heybatli, Elcan Hasanov and Omar Zeynalov will compete in the 60 kg category; Rashad Aliyev, Rashid Nazarov and Tunar Guliyev in the 70 kg category; Ruslan Valiyev, Nihad Suleymanli and Omar Valiyev in the 80 kg category; and Elvin Hajiquliyev, Elvin Najafzade and Elgun Karimli in the 90 kg category.

In the girls' competition, Gulnar Agadashova, Nargiz Adilova and Vafa Orujova will compete in the 45 kg category; Ulviyya Musayeva, Gunel Karimli and Nazrin Ahmadli in the 55 kg category; Fidan Babayeva, Rana Nuriyeva and Madina Gasimova in the 65 kg category; and Simura Abdullayeva in the 75 kg category.

Fifteen Azerbaijani representatives will also compete in the fourth stage of the World Series, scheduled for August 28-29. In the men's competition, Rubail Ibrahimli, Ibrahim Musayev and Imam Huseyn Nabiyev will compete in the 70 kg category; Sahib Dadashov, Vusal Aliyev and Javid Niftalizade in the 80 kg category; Ashraf Ashirov, Ramiz Hasanov and Farid Jabbarov in the 90 kg category; and Jamal Feyziyev and Ravan Musayev in the +90 kg category.

In the women's competition, Asmar Cankurtaran will compete in the 50 kg category, Nargiz Samadova in the 60 kg category, and Nigar Mirzazada and Zahra Karimzada in the 70 kg category.

The daytime session will begin at 10:00 each day, while the evening session will start at 16:00.