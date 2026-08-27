Azerbaijan's golden gloves and proud boxing legacy

27 August 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Boxing has been part of sporting history for thousands of years. Ancient Egyptian evidence places forms of fist fighting as far back as around 3000 BC. Organised boxing became part of the ancient Olympic Games in the 7th century BC.

Moreover, this sport returned to the modern Olympic programme at the 1904 Games in St. Louis. Besides, the foundations of modern international amateur boxing were laid in 1924 with the establishment of the International Amateur Boxing Federation. In 1946, the organisation became known as the International Boxing Association, or AIBA, and is now known as the International Boxing Association (IBA).

In Azerbaijan, boxing began taking a more organised form in the early 20th century. The first national boxing championship was held in 1926, marking an important stage in the development of the sport and the emergence of organised domestic competition.

Over the decades, boxing became firmly established in Azerbaijan, with national competitions creating opportunities for fighters to progress from local events to international championships. Following independence, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation became a full member of AIBA in 1992, strengthening the country's place in international boxing.

Azerbaijan's Olympic story began at Sydney 2000, when Vugar Alakbarov won bronze in the 75kg division. It was the country's first Olympic boxing medal and the beginning of a successful run at the Games.

Aghasi Mammadov soon produced one of the defining achievements in Azerbaijani boxing. He won European gold in 2000 and silver at the 2001 World Championships in Belfast. In 2003, he won world gold in Bangkok, becoming the first Azerbaijani boxer to claim a senior world championship title.

At the Athens 2004 Olympics, Mammadov and Fuad Asadov both won bronze medals. The result added two more Olympic medals to Azerbaijan's record.

The following Games brought further success. Shahin Imranov won bronze at Beijing 2008. Teymur Mammadov and Magomedrasul Majidov claimed bronze at London 2012. At Rio 2016, Kamran Shahsuvarli won bronze, and Lorenzo Sotomayor took silver.

Majidov went on to build an outstanding world championship record, becoming a three-time world champion.

Alfonso Dominguez later achieved a distinction of his own. After winning bronze at Tokyo 2020, he took silver in the 92kg division at Paris 2024. His two Olympic medals made him the first Azerbaijani boxer to reach the podium at two different Games.

The development of boxing in Azerbaijan has also been closely linked to youth competition. Major international tournaments have repeatedly brought the world's young boxers to the country, giving Azerbaijani athletes the opportunity to compete on home soil.

Baku hosted the AIBA Cadet World Championships in 2007 and the AIBA Youth World Championships in 2010. The latter brought 466 young boxers from 105 countries to the capital and served as the qualification tournament for the first Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

The capital hosted another major event in 2011, when the AIBA World Boxing Championships took place from September 22 to October 10. The tournament served as the first major qualification event for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Baku also hosted the AIBA World Olympic Qualification Event in 2016.

Azerbaijan's younger boxers have continued to make their mark. In 2025, 19-year-old Subhan Mammadov won the 48kg world title in Dubai after defeating Russia's Edmond Khudoyan in the final. He became the youngest Azerbaijani boxer to win a world championship title.

The country's youth teams also recorded a strong result at the European Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Championships in Zlatibor in 2025, winning 22 medals — three gold, ten silver and nine bronze — and finishing second in the team standings.

The wider results of Azerbaijani boxing in 2025 were equally significant. National teams won 231 medals at 47 international tournaments across different age groups, including 69 gold, 60 silver and 102 bronze medals.

The momentum continued in 2026. At the Great Silk Way international tournament in Baku in April, Azerbaijani boxers won 21 medals and finished first in the team standings. The tournament featured 126 boxers from ten countries.

International boxing has also continued to return to Azerbaijan. In July 2026, Sea Breeze Resort hosted an IBA Champions' Night featuring six professional bouts. Azerbaijani fighters took part in five of them, including Subhan Mammadov, who defeated the Philippines' Richard Gard.

Behind these results is the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, which oversees national competitions, youth development, training and preparation for international events. Its work connects grassroots boxing with the national teams competing at European, world and Olympic level.

International Boxing Day provides an occasion to trace this long journey — from the ancient origins of the sport to the first Azerbaijani championship in 1926, the country's entry onto the Olympic medal table, its world champions and the young boxers now carrying the tradition forward.

Azerbaijan's boxing history has been built by successive generations. Vugar Alakbarov opened the Olympic medal account. Aghasi Mammadov brought the country's first senior world title.

Magomedrasul Majidov became a three-time world champion. Alfonso Dominguez reached two Olympic podiums. Now, a new generation is taking its place in the ring, adding fresh names to a record that continues to grow.

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