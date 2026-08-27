National Bolshevik group claims responsibility for provocation near Azerbaijani Embassy [VIDEO]

27 August 2026 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Video footage of a provocation carried out on August 27 near the guest house of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow has appeared on social media.

According to media reports, representatives of the National Bolshevik movement associated with Eduard Limonov’s party claimed responsibility for the action. Provocative posters were placed near the embassy featuring slogans such as "Hands off Russian citizens!" and "Russian blood is on your hands!", along with other accusations against Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement of protest. The ministry called on the relevant Russian authorities to provide an appropriate legal assessment of the provocative actions, ensure a comprehensive investigation of the incident, and take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.