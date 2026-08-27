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Thursday, August 27, 2026

Gold heads for best month since 1999 as August rally extends

27 August 2026 17:09 (UTC+04:00)
Gold heads for best month since 1999 as August rally extends
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold and silver prices increased on the COMEX commodities exchange in New York. The price of one troy ounce of gold rose by ...

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