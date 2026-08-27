Armenia discusses potential electricity imports from Azerbaijan

27 August 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenia is discussing the possibility of importing electricity from several countries, including Azerbaijan.

According to Armenian media, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made the statement during a briefing.

"There are different modes of electricity transmission. Sometimes countries have surplus electricity, while at other times they face increased demand. Given Armenia’s investments in artificial intelligence, we need to understand whether, if necessary, we will have the ability to import electricity from somewhere, including Azerbaijan," Pashinyan said.

He also noted that Armenia is discussing the issue with Georgia, Türkiye and Iran.

The statement came after a working meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s energy authorities held in Lachin on August 25. The sides discussed opportunities for electricity imports and exports, as well as options for connecting the energy infrastructure of the two countries along their state border.

The meeting marked another practical contact between Baku and Yerevan in the energy sector. If the agreements are implemented, electricity could become a new area of economic cooperation between the two countries.