Lachin Film Festival presents awards to cinema professionals and filmmakers

27 August 2026 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Lachin International Film Festival (LIFF 2026) has recognized its winners and outstanding participants at an award ceremony held as part of the festival.

Festival director Amil Amal presented awards to the winners and distinguished participants during the ceremony.

The "Golden Oak Branch" award was presented to Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin District, People's Artist Shamil Suleymanli, Elshad Arshadoglu and Ilkin Umarov. Jean-Marie Villeneuve and Toktobek Usonov Usonovich were also honored with the "Golden Oak Branch" award.

Additional awards were presented in several categories, including for addressing topical social issues through cinema and contributions to the development of acting.

The films that drew particular attention from the jury included Ayan Malik's "Laylay," actor Anar Bulud's "Timshal," Asiman Agha Rovshan's "The Other Side of the Wall," Mehmet Oguz Yildirim's "Kudret," Kubra Binnatova's "Under the Same Rain," Igor Smola's "It Lives Under the Snow," Marcin Tomaszewski's "Karma. The Line Between," Reza's "Ashiqs Teahouse," Zeljko Stanetic's "Milena" and Nodir Nuriddinovich Abdukarimov's "Cold Spring."

All participants whose films were selected for the festival's competition programme also received "Official Participant" certificates. In total, 17 people were presented with awards.

The Lachin International Film Festival is the first international film festival held in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

Its main objectives are to promote Azerbaijani cinema, strengthen creative ties between local and international film professionals, and contribute to the revival of cultural life in the region.