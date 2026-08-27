New migration rules renew debate over EU asylum responsibility

27 August 2026 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

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The implementation of new migration rules in the European Union has brought the capabilities of the Eurodac database and the allocation of responsibility among member states back into focus.

In 2025, the system identified more than 210,000 cases in which asylum seekers had previously been registered in another EU country. However, the implementation of return procedures under the Dublin mechanism remains weak.

According to the European Commission, only 16,620 of 111,708 transfer requests made last year were actually carried out. Italy, Germany, Greece, Spain and France accounted for 74% of the data entered into Eurodac.

Experts note that although the expanded system collects more data, this does not automatically ensure cooperation among member states. The new Migration and Asylum Pact provides for the distribution of the burden through a solidarity mechanism.

Image: Sameer Al-Doumy/Agence France-Presse - Getty Images