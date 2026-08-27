UK hospital conducts first brain tumor surgery with AI assistance

27 August 2026 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Neurosurgeons in London have used artificial intelligence in real time during brain tumor removal surgery for the first time in the world, assisting the surgeon throughout the procedure.

According to a statement from University College London Hospitals, the operation was performed at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery. Forty-eight-year-old Riz Hibbert became the first patient to undergo surgery using the AI system.

Without the operation, the tumor could have caused him to lose his vision. During the procedure, the AI system analyzed camera footage in real time and identified critical structures at the base of the brain. Nerves and blood vessels in this area are located very close to one another, and the system helped surgeons avoid dangerous areas while removing the tumor.

The system was developed by specialists at University College London with support from the National Institutes of Health and Google.

Before the operation, Hibbert needed a walking stick because of his impaired vision. Just one week after the procedure, he was able to walk independently.

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