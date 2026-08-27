King Harald V in extremely serious condition as Norwegian royal family gathers at hospital

27 August 2026 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Norway’s King Harald V is in an extremely serious condition after spending more than a week in hospital undergoing treatment for a rare blood disorder, according to reports.

The 89-year-old monarch is being treated for haemolytic anaemia at Oslo University Hospital, where members of the Norwegian royal family have gathered at his bedside.

Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon have cancelled all royal engagements as concern grows over the King’s condition. The monarch’s sister, Princess Astrid, is also reportedly at the hospital.

King Harald, who has been on the Norwegian throne since 1991, is Europe’s oldest reigning head of state.

His prolonged hospitalisation comes as the Norwegian monarchy faces renewed attention over the health of a sovereign whose reign has spanned more than three decades.

Haemolytic anaemia is a condition in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than the body can replace them. The severity and underlying cause can vary considerably, particularly among older patients.

The Norwegian royal family has yet to announce any change to the King’s constitutional role.

The gathering of senior members of the family and the cancellation of royal engagements underline the seriousness of the situation, while further details about the King’s condition remain limited.