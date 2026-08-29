29 August 2026 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

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Brexit is costing the United Kingdom around £11.7 billion in export revenues every year, according to new estimates by Logistics UK, one of the country’s largest trade associations.

The organization said the decline in export revenues compared with 2019 amounts to approximately £400 per household per year.

Logistics UK has called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to seek closer alignment with European Union rules. At the same time, various campaign groups are increasing pressure on the government to rejoin the EU single market and customs union,The Independent reported.

A new business survey conducted by European Movement UK found that 72.8% of companies believe Brexit has had a negative impact on their operations.

Meanwhile, 96.4% of respondents said Brexit had negatively affected the communities where they live, while 98.2% said they wanted the UK to rejoin the EU single market.

Trade groups and politicians are urging the government to slash red tape and reduce border complexity by aligning more closely with EU regulations.