Trump ranks himself as "The Greatest" U.S. President in new ranking [PHOTO]
U.S. President Donald Trump posted his own ranking of American presidents on Truth Social, placing himself alone at the top in a category labeled "The Greatest."
Trump ranked Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Thomas Jefferson, and Andrew Jackson as "Great."
He placed both of his immediate predecessors, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, among the "worst" presidents. Ulysses S. Grant, Warren G. Harding, and Jimmy Carter were also included in that category.
Trump has already published a list of "the greatest presidents," but then he placed himself in second place after Lincoln. In addition, he drew a parallel between himself and Lincoln. The current ranking was the first where he put himself above everyone else.
In early March 2026, about 20 pastors from all over America gathered in the Oval Office of the White House to read a collective prayer for the "sending down of power" to Trump.
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