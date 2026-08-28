Zelenskyy confirms strike on oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl Region

28 August 2026 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian forces had carried out strikes against an oil refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region and a Tu-95MS strategic bomber in Engels.

"Over the past 24 hours, our Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region, 1,000 kilometers from the front line. Retaliatory strikes were also carried out against Russia in the Black Sea. In Engels, an Alpha unit of Ukraine’s Security Service struck a Tu-95MS missile carrier," Zelensky wrote on social media X.

Earlier, the governor of the region, Mikhail Evraev, announced the temporary closure of traffic at the exit from Yaroslavl towards Moscow. Due to security measures, vehicles are not allowed to pass on the section from the intersection of Moskovsky Prospekt with South-Western Okruzhnaya.

The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery (Slavneft-YANOS) is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia with a capacity of about 15 million tons of oil per year.

The company produces gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and other petroleum products. According to the network, a large-scale fire started on the territory of the refinery after drone strikes.