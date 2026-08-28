Azerbaijan reports highest university admission rate in Group III

28 August 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The highest rate of filled university admission places for the 2026/2027 academic year was recorded in Group III.

Azerbaijan's State Examination Center (SEC) reported that some 99.84 percent of the available places in Group III were filled. All places in the TC sub-group were also filled, leaving no vacancies.

The SEC said the ratio between the number of applicants and available places had indicated strong competition in Group III. As a result, sub-bachelor graduates were expected to have fewer opportunities for admission in this group. Following the competition, only applicants who took the entrance examination were admitted to Group III programmes.

Group II recorded the second-highest rate, with 97.52 percent of available places filled. Sub-bachelor graduates also had opportunities to enter universities through this group. A total of 2,319 sub-bachelors gained admission to Group II programmes, the highest figure among all five groups.

In Group I, 96.64 percent of places were filled, with 1,197 sub-bachelor graduates admitted.

The occupancy rate stood at 91.91 percent in Group IV and 93.71 percent in Group V. A total of 627 sub-bachelors were admitted through Group IV, while 72 entered universities through Group V.

Overall, the figures show that Group III was the most competitive category for university admission in Azerbaijan for the 2026/2027 academic year, while Group II provided the largest number of admission opportunities for sub-bachelor graduates.