Norway’s King Harald V dies at 89

28 August 2026 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Norway’s King Harald V has died at the age of 89 after being hospitalized for treatment of a rare blood condition.

The Royal Palace in Oslo said he died peacefully at 6:35 a.m. local time (4:35 a.m. GMT) on Friday at the National Hospital in Oslo.

He is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Queen Sonja, their daughter Princess Märtha Louise, their son, the new King Haakon, and six grandchildren.

Harald V was born on February 21, 1937, and was 89 years old. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav V, in 1991. He is succeeded by his 53-year-old son, Crown Prince Haakon.

Harald V was hospitalized on August 17 after developing fluid retention linked to corticosteroid treatment for hemolytic anemia. During his hospitalization, Crown Prince Haakon assumed the king’s official duties.

The king’s condition later deteriorated after he developed a bacterial bloodstream infection. He received antibiotics and continued treatment at Oslo University Hospital.

Harald V had experienced several health problems in recent years. In February, he was hospitalized while on holiday in Tenerife, where he was treated for an infection and dehydration.

Credit : Jørgen Gomnæs, the Royal Court via Getty