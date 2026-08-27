Sabah to face Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in Baku [UPDATED]

27 August 2026 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani club Sabah have been handed two high-profile opponents, with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund set to travel to Baku.

Barcelona have been confirmed as Sabah’s first opponent, while German side Borussia Dortmund will be their third opponent in the upcoming fixtures.

Both European clubs are expected to visit the Azerbaijani capital for their meetings with Sabah, bringing two of European football’s best-known names to Baku.

Moreover, Azerbaijani club Sabah will face Manchester United in their fourth fixture, as well as Villarreal in their fifth fixture, with the match set to be played away from home.

The fixtures will give Sabah the chance to test themselves against elite opposition on home soil, with the arrival of Barcelona and Dortmund likely to attract considerable attention among football supporters in Azerbaijan.